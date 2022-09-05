CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

920 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...Heavy downpours will impact portions of northeastern Windham,

northeastern Tolland, southwestern Worcester and east central

Hampden Counties through 1015 AM EDT...

At 916 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy downpours over

Sturbridge, or 16 miles southwest of Worcester, moving northeast at

10 mph. Doppler radar estimates 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain has

already fallen

HAZARD...Minor street flooding.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor nuisance flooding of typically flood prone areas.

Locations impacted include...

Webster, Southbridge, Auburn, Oxford, Millbury, Charlton, Spencer,

Dudley, Leicester, Thompson, Sturbridge, Sutton, Douglas, Woodstock,

Warren, Paxton, North Brookfield, West Brookfield, Brimfield and

Brookfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying

areas near small streams.

LAT...LON 4194 7209 4213 7224 4233 7198 4204 7171

TIME...MOT...LOC 1316Z 244DEG 8KT 4211 7205

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

