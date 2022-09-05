CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

308 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode

Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut,

Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In Massachusetts, Central

Middlesex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern

Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Northern Bristol MA, Northern

Middlesex MA, Northern Worcester MA, Southeast Middlesex MA,

Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Southern Worcester MA,

Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Norfolk MA and Western

Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern

Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence

RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected over much of

Southern New England with localized amounts of 5 to 7 inches

or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

