CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL TOLLAND COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area.Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northern Connecticut...eastern, central and northeastern Massachusetts...and Rhode Island. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR WINDHAM...NORFOLK...SUFFOLK...SOUTH CENTRAL ESSEX...SOUTHEASTERN WORCESTER...SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX...NORTHWESTERN BRISTOL...WEST CENTRAL KENT AND PROVIDENCE COUNTIES... At 407 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Everett to Norfolk to near Killingly, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include... Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lynn, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Revere, Peabody, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Woonsocket, Marlborough, Woburn and Chelsea. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL HARTFORD COUNTY... At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Windsor, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Hartford, West Hartford, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Windsor, South Windsor, Farmington, Bloomfield, Avon, Windsor Locks, East Windsor and East Granby. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather