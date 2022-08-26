CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

120 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Hartford

and southwestern Hampden Counties through 200 PM EDT...

At 119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Torrington, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Enfield, Westfield, Windsor, Agawam, West Springfield, Simsbury,

Bloomfield, Longmeadow, Suffield, Windsor Locks, Granby, East

Windsor, Canton, Southwick, Burlington, East Granby, Hartland and

Granville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

northern Connecticut...and western Massachusetts.

LAT...LON 4199 7302 4200 7302 4216 7272 4195 7250

4179 7301 4182 7295 4184 7294 4185 7295

4188 7295 4189 7294 4190 7291 4197 7289

4197 7303

TIME...MOT...LOC 1719Z 240DEG 32KT 4187 7308

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

