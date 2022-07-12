CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

701 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Windham, northern Tolland, northeastern Hartford and southern Hampden

Counties through 745 PM EDT...

At 701 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

East Granby, or 7 miles northwest of Windsor, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Springfield, Enfield, Westfield, Vernon, Windsor, Agawam, West

Springfield, Mansfield, South Windsor, Simsbury, Bloomfield,

Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Wilbraham,

Windsor Locks, Coventry and Stafford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

LAT...LON 4185 7289 4208 7288 4212 7215 4181 7217

TIME...MOT...LOC 2301Z 270DEG 36KT 4196 7275

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

