CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

812 PM EDT Sun May 22 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Windham,

Tolland, Hartford and south central Hampden Counties through 915 PM

EDT...

At 812 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Suffield to Bristol to Woodbury Center.

Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East

Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Vernon,

Windsor, Wethersfield, Mansfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Windham,

Simsbury, Bloomfield and Berlin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

These storms may intensify and become severe. Stay tuned to your

local media for updates and possible warnings.

LAT...LON 4204 7288 4201 7185 4166 7216 4171 7224

4164 7233 4161 7233 4159 7239 4158 7246

4165 7253 4163 7271 4158 7276 4155 7282

4157 7285 4155 7285 4156 7288 4156 7295

4164 7294 4164 7299 4168 7299

TIME...MOT...LOC 0012Z 275DEG 32KT 4199 7262 4170 7296 4155 7317

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather