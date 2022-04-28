CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 321 AM EDT Thu Apr 28 2022 ...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR NORTHERN CONNECTICUT... A very dry airmass will combine with gusty northwest winds, resulting in elevated fire weather concerns today. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph are expected, with minimum relative humidities between 20 to 25 percent. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather