WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

326 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Additional snowfall today will range from a coating to less than

an inch in the valley areas with 1 to 3 inches over the high

peaks of the eastern Catskills and the advisory is cancelled.

