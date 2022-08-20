CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

341 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS

AND NORTHWESTERN CONNECTICUT...

Moderate to severe drought conditions across the Berkshires and

northwestern Connecticut will result in elevated fire weather

concerns today. Relative humidity values will drop to 35 to 40

percent this afternoon with southerly winds of 5 to 10 mph and

gusts up to around 10 to 15 mph. Any fire that ignites can easily

and rapidly spread in these conditions.

