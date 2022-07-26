CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Relayed by National Weather Service ALBANY NY 405 PM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... The Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone.. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Wednesday. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information...please visit the Connecticut Air Quality Web site at http:\/\/www.ct.gov\/deep\/aqi _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather