CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

522 PM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT

FOR CENTRAL LITCHFIELD COUNTY...

At 521 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cornwall

Bridge, or 11 miles west of Torrington, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Torrington, New Hartford, Litchfield, Northwest Harwinton,

Terryville, Cornwall Bridge, New Hartford Center, Harwinton, Goshen,

Warren, Cornwall, Bantam, West Torrington, Torringford, Haight

Vineyard, Pequabuck, Kelly Corner, West Goshen, Wrightville and East

Litchfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

poor drainage flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Hartford County through 615 PM EDT...

At 526 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Litchfield, or 9 miles southwest of Torrington, moving southeast at

35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected.

New Britain, Bristol, Southington, Newington, Berlin, Rocky Hill and

Plainville.

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

This storm may intensify and become severe. Stay tuned to your local

media for updates and possible warnings.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for

northern Connecticut.

LAT...LON 4169 7299 4164 7262 4163 7271 4161 7271

4158 7276 4157 7280 4155 7282 4157 7283

4157 7285 4155 7285 4156 7288 4156 7294

4163 7293 4164 7294 4164 7299

TIME...MOT...LOC 2126Z 300DEG 33KT 4171 7322

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

