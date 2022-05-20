CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 336 AM EDT Fri May 20 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility under one mile in dense fog. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 95 to 99 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield Counties. In New York, Eastern Greene, Western Columbia, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess and Eastern Dutchess Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dense fog this morning will make for hazardous driving conditions. On Saturday, the combination of unseasonably early hot temperatures and high levels of humidity may cause heat related illnesses to occur for those who spend a prolonged period outdoors without precautions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather