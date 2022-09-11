CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

_____

632 FPUS51 KOKX 110728

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

CTZ005-112000-

Northern Fairfield-

328 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ009-112000-

Southern Fairfield-

328 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ006-112000-

Northern New Haven-

328 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ010-112000-

Southern New Haven-

328 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ007-112000-

Northern Middlesex-

328 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ011-112000-

Southern Middlesex-

328 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-112000-

Northern New London-

328 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ012-112000-

Southern New London-

328 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather