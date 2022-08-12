CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 11, 2022 _____ 899 FPUS51 KOKX 120745 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 345 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022 CTZ005-122000- Northern Fairfield- 345 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ009-122000- Southern Fairfield- 345 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ006-122000- Northern New Haven- 345 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ010-122000- Southern New Haven- 345 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ007-122000- Northern Middlesex- 345 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ011-122000- Southern Middlesex- 345 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ008-122000- Northern New London- 345 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ012-122000- Southern New London- 345 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$