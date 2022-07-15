CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

412 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022

Northern Fairfield-

412 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

Southern Fairfield-

412 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

Northern New Haven-

412 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

Southern New Haven-

412 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

Northern Middlesex-

412 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

Southern Middlesex-

412 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

Northern New London-

412 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

Southern New London-

412 AM EDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

