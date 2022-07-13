CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ 985 FPUS51 KOKX 130811 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 411 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 CTZ005-132015- Northern Fairfield- 411 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ009-132015- Southern Fairfield- 411 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ CTZ006-132015- Northern New Haven- 411 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ CTZ010-132015- Southern New Haven- 411 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ007-132015- Northern Middlesex- 411 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ CTZ011-132015- Southern Middlesex- 411 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ008-132015- Northern New London- 411 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ012-132015- Southern New London- 411 AM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather