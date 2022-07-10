CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022

158 FPUS51 KOKX 100832

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

431 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

CTZ005-102000-

Northern Fairfield-

431 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ009-102000-

Southern Fairfield-

431 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ006-102000-

Northern New Haven-

431 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ010-102000-

Southern New Haven-

431 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ007-102000-

Northern Middlesex-

431 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ011-102000-

Southern Middlesex-

431 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ008-102000-

Northern New London-

431 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ012-102000-

Southern New London-

431 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

