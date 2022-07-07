CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

421 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022

CTZ005-072000-

Northern Fairfield-

421 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

CTZ009-072000-

Southern Fairfield-

421 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

CTZ006-072000-

Northern New Haven-

421 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

CTZ010-072000-

Southern New Haven-

421 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ007-072000-

Northern Middlesex-

421 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ011-072000-

Southern Middlesex-

421 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ008-072000-

Northern New London-

421 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ012-072000-

Southern New London-

421 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

