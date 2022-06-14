CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

431 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

Northern Fairfield-

431 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Fairfield-

431 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern New Haven-

431 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern New Haven-

431 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

431 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

431 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern New London-

431 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern New London-

431 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

