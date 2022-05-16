CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

509 FPUS51 KOKX 160728

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

CTZ005-162000-

Northern Fairfield-

327 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ009-162000-

Southern Fairfield-

327 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ006-162000-

Northern New Haven-

327 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ010-162000-

Southern New Haven-

327 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ007-162000-

Northern Middlesex-

327 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ011-162000-

Southern Middlesex-

327 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ008-162000-

Northern New London-

327 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ012-162000-

Southern New London-

327 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

