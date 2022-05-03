CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022

932 FPUS51 KOKX 030719

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

CTZ005-032000-

Northern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ009-032000-

Southern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ006-032000-

Northern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ010-032000-

Southern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ007-032000-

Northern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ011-032000-

Southern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ008-032000-

Northern New London-

318 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ012-032000-

Southern New London-

318 AM EDT Tue May 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

