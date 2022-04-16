CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

Northern Fairfield-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Fairfield-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern New Haven-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern New Haven-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Middlesex-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern New London-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern New London-

343 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

