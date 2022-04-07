CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ 902 FPUS51 KOKX 071006 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 605 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022 CTZ005-072000- Northern Fairfield- 605 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ CTZ009-072000- Southern Fairfield- 605 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ006-072000- Northern New Haven- 605 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ010-072000- Southern New Haven- 605 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ007-072000- Northern Middlesex- 605 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ011-072000- Southern Middlesex- 605 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CTZ008-072000- Northern New London- 605 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CTZ012-072000- Southern New London- 605 AM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather