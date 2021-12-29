CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EST Wed Dec 29 2021

CTZ005-292100-

Northern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ009-292100-

Southern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ006-292100-

Northern New Haven-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ010-292100-

Southern New Haven-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ007-292100-

Northern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ011-292100-

Southern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ008-292100-

Northern New London-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with

lows around 20. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ012-292100-

Southern New London-

325 AM EST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

