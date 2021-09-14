CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

308 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

Northern Fairfield-

308 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Fairfield-

308 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern New Haven-

308 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern New Haven-

308 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Middlesex-

308 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

308 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern New London-

308 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern New London-

308 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

