CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021 _____ 151 FPUS51 KOKX 080909 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 CTZ005-082000- Northern Fairfield- 508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this morning, then becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ009-082000- Southern Fairfield- 508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ006-082000- Northern New Haven- 508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this morning, then becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ010-082000- Southern New Haven- 508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ007-082000- Northern Middlesex- 508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ011-082000- Southern Middlesex- 508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this morning, then increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ008-082000- Northern New London- 508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ012-082000- Southern New London- 508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this morning, then increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$