CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 5, 2021 _____ 310 FPUS51 KOKX 060816 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021 CTZ005-062030- Northern Fairfield- 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ009-062030- Southern Fairfield- 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 101 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ006-062030- Northern New Haven- 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ010-062030- Southern New Haven- 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ007-062030- Northern Middlesex- 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ011-062030- Southern Middlesex- 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ008-062030- Northern New London- 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ012-062030- Southern New London- 416 AM EDT Tue Jul 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather