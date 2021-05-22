CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

618 AM EDT Sat May 22 2021

Northern Fairfield-

618 AM EDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Fairfield-

618 AM EDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New Haven-

618 AM EDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New Haven-

618 AM EDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

618 AM EDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

618 AM EDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern New London-

618 AM EDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New London-

618 AM EDT Sat May 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

