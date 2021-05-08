CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

CTZ005

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ009

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ006

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ010

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ007

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ011

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

CTZ008

Northern New London-

339 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ012

Southern New London-

339 AM EDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

