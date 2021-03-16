CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021 _____ 344 FPUS51 KOKX 160714 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 314 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021 CTZ005-162115- Northern Fairfield- 314 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ009-162115- Southern Fairfield- 314 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ006-162115- Northern New Haven- 314 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ010-162115- Southern New Haven- 314 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ007-162115- Northern Middlesex- 314 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ011-162115- Southern Middlesex- 314 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ008-162115- Northern New London- 314 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain, snow and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow, rain and sleet likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ012-162115- Southern New London- 314 AM EDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain, snow and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$