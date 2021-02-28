CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
Northern Fairfield-
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Much
cooler with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 2 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southern Fairfield-
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Brisk, cooler with lows
around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern New Haven-
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Much
cooler with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
3 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southern New Haven-
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Brisk and much cooler with
lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Middlesex-
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Much
cooler with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
3 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southern Middlesex-
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Blustery and much cooler
with lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern New London-
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Much
cooler with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 4 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southern New London-
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Brisk
and much cooler with lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
