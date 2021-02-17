CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
Northern Fairfield-
320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Fairfield-
320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northern New Haven-
320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern New Haven-
320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northern Middlesex-
320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Middlesex-
320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely with a
chance of sleet in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northern New London-
320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern New London-
320 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely with a
chance of sleet in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
