CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021
_____
890 FPUS51 KOKX 310855
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021
CTZ005-312115-
Northern Fairfield-
355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 20.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Blustery with highs in the upper
20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing
to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Additional heavy snow
accumulation. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ009-312115-
Southern Fairfield-
355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
EST TUESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 4 PM EST
MONDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy with highs around 30.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Additional heavy snow
accumulation. Windy with lows around 30. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ006-312115-
Northern New Haven-
355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 20.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Blustery with highs in the upper
20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing
to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Additional heavy snow
accumulation. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ010-312115-
Southern New Haven-
355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
EST TUESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 4 PM EST
MONDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 4 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower
20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy with highs in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow, rain and sleet. Additional
moderate snow accumulation. Windy with lows around 30. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely in the morning, then light snow or
light rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ007-312115-
Northern Middlesex-
355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 7 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Not as cool
with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of
4 to 8 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow. Additional heavy snow
accumulation. Breezy with lows around 30. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ011-312115-
Southern Middlesex-
355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
EST TUESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as
5 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow, rain and sleet. Additional light
snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light snow or light rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Breezy. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ008-312115-
Northern New London-
355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 8 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Not as cool with lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of
4 to 8 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of snow, rain and sleet. Additional
moderate snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light snow or light rain likely in the morning, then
light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ012-312115-
Southern New London-
355 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
EST TUESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as
6 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of
4 to 8 inches. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain, snow and sleet. Additional light
snow accumulation. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light rain or light snow likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather