CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
332 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
CTZ005-092115-
Northern Fairfield-
332 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
CTZ009-092115-
Southern Fairfield-
332 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of
rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
CTZ006-092115-
Northern New Haven-
332 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
CTZ010-092115-
Southern New Haven-
332 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
CTZ007-092115-
Northern Middlesex-
332 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
CTZ011-092115-
Southern Middlesex-
332 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
this afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
CTZ008-092115-
Northern New London-
332 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
CTZ012-092115-
Southern New London-
332 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this
afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
