CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020

_____

167 FPUS51 KOKX 010758

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020

CTZ009-010900-

Southern Fairfield-

358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ005-010900-

Northern Fairfield-

358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-010900-

Southern New Haven-

358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-010900-

Northern New Haven-

358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-010900-

Southern Middlesex-

358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-010900-

Northern Middlesex-

358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-010900-

Southern New London-

358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-010900-

Northern New London-

358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather