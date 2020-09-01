CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020
167 FPUS51 KOKX 010758
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
CTZ009-010900-
Southern Fairfield-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ005-010900-
Northern Fairfield-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ010-010900-
Southern New Haven-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ006-010900-
Northern New Haven-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ011-010900-
Southern Middlesex-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ007-010900-
Northern Middlesex-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ012-010900-
Southern New London-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ008-010900-
Northern New London-
358 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
