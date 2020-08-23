CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Heat index values in the

mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New London-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New London-

339 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

