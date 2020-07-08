CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

Southern Fairfield-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Fairfield-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern New Haven-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern New Haven-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern New London-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern New London-

523 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

