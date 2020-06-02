CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020

_____

377 FPUS51 KOKX 020715

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020

CTZ009-022130-

Southern Fairfield-

315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ005-022130-

Northern Fairfield-

315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ010-022130-

Southern New Haven-

315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ006-022130-

Northern New Haven-

315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ011-022130-

Southern Middlesex-

315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ007-022130-

Northern Middlesex-

315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ012-022130-

Southern New London-

315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ008-022130-

Northern New London-

315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather