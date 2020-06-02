CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020
_____
377 FPUS51 KOKX 020715
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
CTZ009-022130-
Southern Fairfield-
315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ005-022130-
Northern Fairfield-
315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ010-022130-
Southern New Haven-
315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ006-022130-
Northern New Haven-
315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ011-022130-
Southern Middlesex-
315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ007-022130-
Northern Middlesex-
315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ012-022130-
Southern New London-
315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CTZ008-022130-
Northern New London-
315 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather