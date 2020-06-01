CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2020

_____

219 FPUS51 KOKX 010721

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

CTZ009-012130-

Southern Fairfield-

321 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ005-012130-

Northern Fairfield-

321 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ010-012130-

Southern New Haven-

321 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ006-012130-

Northern New Haven-

321 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ011-012130-

Southern Middlesex-

321 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ007-012130-

Northern Middlesex-

321 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ012-012130-

Southern New London-

321 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-012130-

Northern New London-

321 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather