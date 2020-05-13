CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

_____

027 FPUS51 KOKX 130740

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

340 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

CTZ009-132015-

Southern Fairfield-

340 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ005-132015-

Northern Fairfield-

340 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ010-132015-

Southern New Haven-

340 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ006-132015-

Northern New Haven-

340 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with

lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ011-132015-

Southern Middlesex-

340 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ007-132015-

Northern Middlesex-

340 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ012-132015-

Southern New London-

340 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ008-132015-

Northern New London-

340 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

