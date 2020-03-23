CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020

990 FPUS51 KOKX 230813

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

CTZ005-232030-

Northern Fairfield-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

CTZ009-232030-

Southern Fairfield-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

CTZ006-232030-

Northern New Haven-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

CTZ010-232030-

Southern New Haven-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then rain with snow

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

CTZ007-232030-

Northern Middlesex-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

CTZ011-232030-

Southern Middlesex-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then rain with snow

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

CTZ008-232030-

Northern New London-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow and

rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around

40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

CTZ012-232030-

Southern New London-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then rain with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

