CT Forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Breezy and colder;36;27;N;15;60%;2%;2

Chester;Breezy and colder;36;27;N;15;66%;3%;1

Danbury;Breezy, much colder;34;25;NNW;15;60%;1%;1

Groton;Breezy and colder;39;32;N;16;62%;9%;1

Hartford;Breezy and colder;35;29;N;15;64%;3%;1

Meriden;Breezy and colder;35;29;N;15;63%;3%;1

New Haven;Breezy and colder;37;30;N;15;62%;3%;1

Oxford;Breezy and colder;32;25;N;15;65%;2%;2

Willimantic;Breezy and colder;36;29;N;15;66%;6%;1

Windsor Locks;Breezy and colder;35;28;N;15;64%;3%;1

