CT Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;46;30;WSW;7;67%;2%;2

Chester;Partly sunny;48;34;WSW;8;56%;2%;2

Danbury;Partly sunny;49;29;WSW;6;53%;2%;2

Groton;Partly sunny;47;32;WSW;9;68%;2%;2

Hartford;Partly sunny;49;30;S;8;56%;2%;2

Meriden;Partly sunny;48;30;SW;7;57%;2%;2

New Haven;Partly sunny;46;31;WSW;7;68%;2%;2

Oxford;Partly sunny;47;32;WSW;7;56%;2%;2

Willimantic;Partly sunny;48;27;SW;8;57%;2%;2

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, milder;49;29;S;7;53%;2%;2

