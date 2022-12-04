CT Forecast for Monday, December 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;47;37;S;6;49%;2%;2 Chester;Mostly sunny;49;37;S;7;44%;3%;2 Danbury;Mostly sunny;48;32;SSE;6;43%;3%;2 Groton;Mostly sunny;50;40;S;8;53%;2%;2 Hartford;Mostly sunny;49;35;SSE;7;46%;3%;2 Meriden;Mostly sunny;48;33;SSE;6;45%;3%;2 New Haven;Mostly sunny;48;39;S;7;50%;3%;2 Oxford;Mostly sunny;45;35;S;6;44%;3%;2 Willimantic;Mostly sunny;49;31;SSE;7;46%;3%;2 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;48;33;SSE;8;47%;3%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather