CT Forecast for Tuesday, September 20, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A p.m. shower or two;85;63;WSW;9;63%;87%;5 Chester;An afternoon shower;84;63;WSW;7;60%;92%;4 Danbury;A shower and t-storm;86;61;WSW;7;60%;75%;4 Groton;Humid, a p.m. shower;80;63;SW;8;72%;83%;5 Hartford;A shower and t-storm;84;62;SSW;7;66%;86%;3 Meriden;A shower and t-storm;84;61;SW;7;67%;90%;5 New Haven;A p.m. shower or two;84;64;WSW;8;61%;85%;5 Oxford;A shower and t-storm;81;60;WSW;6;72%;75%;4 Willimantic;A shower and t-storm;81;60;SSW;6;68%;92%;4 Windsor Locks;A shower and t-storm;82;61;S;7;67%;85%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather