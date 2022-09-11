Skip to main content
CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A morning shower;80;69;SSE;7;79%;93%;2

Chester;A morning shower;80;69;S;5;78%;93%;1

Danbury;A morning shower;80;67;SSW;4;74%;93%;1

Groton;A shower or two;77;68;SSW;6;88%;91%;1

Hartford;A morning shower;81;68;S;4;78%;97%;1

Meriden;A morning shower;80;68;S;4;81%;93%;1

New Haven;A morning shower;80;71;SSE;6;80%;93%;2

Oxford;A morning shower;77;67;SSW;4;85%;93%;1

Willimantic;A morning shower;79;65;S;4;83%;89%;1

Windsor Locks;A morning shower;80;68;S;4;77%;98%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

