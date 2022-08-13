CT Forecast for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Clouds and sunshine;81;65;S;7;46%;19%;8 Chester;Clouds and sun;82;64;S;6;43%;19%;8 Danbury;Partly sunny;83;62;SSW;4;44%;20%;8 Groton;Partly sunny;81;67;SSW;8;52%;14%;8 Hartford;Sun, some clouds;84;65;SSE;6;44%;19%;8 Meriden;Clouds and sunshine;82;62;SSE;5;43%;19%;8 New Haven;Partly sunny;82;68;S;7;45%;18%;8 Oxford;Clouds and sun;79;61;S;4;52%;18%;8 Willimantic;Sun, some clouds;81;60;S;6;50%;16%;8 Windsor Locks;Sun, some clouds;84;62;SSE;6;43%;17%;8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather