CT Forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;85;67;SSW;7;44%;9%;10 Chester;Partly sunny;86;65;WSW;7;44%;9%;10 Danbury;Sun and clouds;85;62;SSW;5;44%;7%;10 Groton;Partly sunny;82;65;W;9;54%;8%;10 Hartford;Clouds and sun;87;63;S;7;44%;8%;10 Meriden;Partly sunny;87;63;SW;8;42%;8%;10 New Haven;Sunny intervals;85;68;SW;7;46%;9%;10 Oxford;Clouds and sun;82;61;S;5;49%;7%;10 Willimantic;Periods of sun;84;59;WSW;6;49%;7%;10 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;87;61;NW;7;43%;6%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather