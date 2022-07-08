CT Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Clouds breaking;80;63;SE;7;58%;13%;8 Chester;Mostly sunny, nice;80;60;SSE;6;54%;7%;9 Danbury;Mostly sunny;80;58;ENE;5;58%;10%;9 Groton;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;SE;8;64%;8%;9 Hartford;Mostly sunny;83;61;SW;6;49%;4%;10 Meriden;Mostly sunny;82;59;SSE;6;51%;7%;9 New Haven;Mostly sunny;80;64;SE;7;60%;11%;9 Oxford;Mostly sunny;78;58;ENE;5;65%;6%;9 Willimantic;Mostly sunny;81;57;S;6;55%;4%;10 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;85;59;WSW;6;47%;2%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather