CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Friday, July 8, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Not as warm;78;67;ESE;10;59%;10%;5

Chester;Partly sunny;78;66;ESE;7;55%;6%;6

Danbury;Periods of sun;79;64;SE;7;61%;9%;5

Groton;Not as warm;76;65;ESE;9;59%;7%;5

Hartford;Partly sunny;82;66;SSE;8;50%;4%;7

Meriden;Sun and clouds;80;65;SE;8;51%;5%;6

New Haven;Not as warm;77;68;ESE;10;60%;8%;5

Oxford;Partly sunny;75;63;SE;8;70%;5%;6

Willimantic;Partial sunshine;80;62;SE;7;52%;5%;9

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;83;66;SSE;8;49%;2%;9

